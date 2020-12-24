Easterly Government Properties Acquires 149,110 SF U.S. Department of the Interior Regional Office and Warehouse Facility in Billings, Montana

DOI - Billings is a 100% leased regional facility that houses several of DOI’s key bureaus, including the Rocky Mountain Regional Office for the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), one of only twelve regional offices for the BIA nationally, the Bureau of Reclamation, which serves as the headquarters for the Missouri Basin and Arkansas-Rio Grande-Texas Gulf Region and the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has acquired a 149,110-square foot U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) regional office and warehouse facility in Billings, Montana (“DOI - Billings”).

Built-to-suit for the DOI in 2013, DOI - Billings is a first-generation, single tenant U.S. Government leased facility under a 20-year non-cancelable lease that does not expire until the end of April 2033. The Class A facility was developed according to the specific requirements of both the underlying tenant agency and strict federal standards. In addition, the office facility has achieved a LEED Gold certification with a current ENERGY STAR score of 91 out of 100.

“It gives me great pleasure to exceed our 2020 acquisition guidance with the closing of such an important facility,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer. “We also find ourselves well prepared to execute on our 2021 acquisition guidance due to our robust actionable pipeline.”

Established in 1849, the U.S. Department of the Interior is responsible for the conservation and management of the nation’s natural resources and cultural heritage for the benefit and enjoyment of the American people. DOI also provides scientific and other information about natural resources and natural hazards to address societal challenges and create opportunities for the American people.

