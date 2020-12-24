Brinks Home Security Announces Bulk Acquisition of Residential and Commercial Alarm Monitoring Contracts

Transaction Further Validates Low Cost Earn Out Structure, Largely Mitigating Attrition Risk

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monitronics International, Inc. and its subsidiaries (doing business as Brinks Home Security), (“Brinks Home Security” or the “Company”) (OTC: SCTY) today announced that it has acquired approximately 30,000 residential and small business and 8,000 large commercial alarm monitoring contracts from Select Security (the “seller”) totaling approximately $2.0 million in recurring monthly revenue (“RMR”). Brinks Home Security will take ownership of the alarm monitoring contracts through an earn out structure that includes a $10 million upfront payment and a 50-month earn out period (“Earn Out Period”).



Per the terms of the transaction, the seller will transfer title to all accounts to a Special Purpose Vehicle (“SPV”). Title to the Accounts will be transferred from the SPV to Brinks Home Security periodically during the Earn Out Period with title to all Accounts transferred by Month 50. In addition to the accounts, Brinks Home Security is retaining the majority of Select Security’s Commercial Sales, Field Technicians, and Customer Service employees, as well as certain office locations to offer the highest level of service to these customers. For 90 days following close, the seller will provide certain transition services to Brinks Home Security, and following the transition period, Brinks Home Security will manage all aspects of the customer experience.

“We are excited about the value this transaction creates and its alignment with our core objective of “creating profitable accounts at scale and holding for life”, while also opening the door for similar opportunities in the future,” said Brinks Home Security Chief Executive Officer, William Niles. “I am also thrilled to welcome the Select Security sales organization, technicians and customer care employees to the Brinks Home Security family. I look forward to integrating them into our customer-centric culture that serves as the guiding force behind all key decisions in our organization. We are also excited to expand our footprint into the large commercial security segment and to bring Brinks Home Security’s high-touch customer service to the entire Select Security customer base.”