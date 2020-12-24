 

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Semirio With SwissMarine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.12.2020, 15:19  |  55   |   |   

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with SwissMarine Pte Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Semirio. The gross charter rate is US$13,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 5, 2021 up to maximum December 20, 2021. The charter is expected to commence on January 1, 2021. 

The “Semirio” is a 174,261 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2007.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.7 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sales of two Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Coronis and the m/v Oceanis, and one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Sideris GS, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 11 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Coronis, the m/v Oceanis and the m/v Sideris GS  is approximately 5.0 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.22 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

Seite 1 von 2
Diana Shipping Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Semirio With SwissMarine ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Aequus Pharma 2021 Outlook and Holiday Wishes
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 23, 2020
Giyani Closes Upsized Private Placement Financing Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately $7.5 ...
KemPharm Announces 1-for-16 Reverse Stock Split
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Ocean Power Technologies Welcomes Three New Members to its Board of Directors
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation to Merge into Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Extension of Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock
21.12.20
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Release of Its First Environmental, Social and Governance Report
18.12.20
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Sale of a Panamax Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Oceanis; and a Time Charter Contract for m/v New York
17.12.20
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Baltimore With Koch
15.12.20
Diana Shipping Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 6,000,000 Shares
07.12.20
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With NYK Line
30.11.20
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Artemis With Glencore
27.11.20
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Polymnia With CLdN Cobelfret