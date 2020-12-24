Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Semirio With SwissMarine

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with SwissMarine Pte Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Semirio. The gross charter rate is US$13,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 5, 2021 up to maximum December 20, 2021. The charter is expected to commence on January 1, 2021.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.7 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sales of two Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Coronis and the m/v Oceanis, and one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Sideris GS, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 11 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Coronis, the m/v Oceanis and the m/v Sideris GS is approximately 5.0 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.22 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

