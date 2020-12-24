 

Titan Medical Reports Full Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Criteria

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.12.2020, 15:52  |  22   |   |   

Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, announces that on December 24, 2020, the Company received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has cured the bid price deficiency and has regained full compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing and trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a medical device company headquartered in Toronto, is focused on developing robotic assisted technologies for application in single access surgery. The Enos system, by Titan Medical, is being developed to become the new standard of care in robotic single access surgery, with dual 3D and 2D high-definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and an ergonomic surgeon workstation. With the Enos system, Titan intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications.

Certain of Titan’s robotic assisted surgical technologies and related intellectual property have been licensed to Medtronic plc, while retaining world-wide rights to commercialize the technologies for use with the Enos system.

Enos is a trademark of Titan Medical Inc.

For more information, visit www.titanmedicalinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements of Titan Medical

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Such statements reflect the current expectations of management of the Company’s future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “potential for” and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements, including references to: the Company’s focus on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery; the Company being focused on developing robotic assisted technologies for application in single access surgery; the Enos system being developed to become the new standard of care in robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D high-definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and an ergonomic surgeon workstation; the Company’s intention to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F dated April 2, 2020 (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Titan Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Titan Medical Reports Full Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Criteria Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, announces that on December 24, 2020, the Company …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
ROYAL PHILIPS INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Royal Philips ...
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for Moderately Complex Solana SARS Molecular Test for ...
In the Course of the Implementation Process of Its Financial Restructuring, Europcar Mobility Group ...
Veolia Environnement:  information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
United States Steel Corporation Sells $160 Million Keystone Industrial Port Complex
CyberArk Announces Free Breach Assessment for SolarWinds Customers
MDC PARTNERS INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of MDC Partners Inc. - MDCA
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Titan Medical to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference