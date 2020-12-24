 

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – BABA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.12.2020, 17:32  |  104   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) resulting from allegations that Alibaba may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 23, 2020, Chinese regulators announced that it had launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba, acting on reports that Alibaba was pressuring merchants who sell goods on its platform to commit to not selling their goods on Alibaba’s competitors’ platforms.

On this news, Alibaba’s American depositary share (“ADS”) price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 24, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Alibaba shareholders. If you purchased securities of Alibaba please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1979.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Alibaba Group Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Alibaba rockt Zahlen und boomt in der Cloud: Was Investoren wissen müssen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – BABA Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) resulting from allegations that Alibaba may have issued materially …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
ROYAL PHILIPS INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Royal Philips ...
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Strongly Encourages ...
Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for Moderately Complex Solana SARS Molecular Test for ...
Sunnova Appoints Akbar Mohamed, President of Prime Communications, to Its Board of Directors
Veolia Environnement:  information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
United States Steel Corporation Sells $160 Million Keystone Industrial Port Complex
CyberArk Announces Free Breach Assessment for SolarWinds Customers
MDC PARTNERS INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of MDC Partners Inc. - MDCA
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Announcement from Alibaba Group
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:48 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 24.12.2020 - 19.30 Uhr
16:43 Uhr
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Strongly Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
09:24 Uhr
Announcement from Alibaba Group
08:48 Uhr
Chinas Kartellbehörde ermittelt gegen Alibaba
23.12.20
Alibaba-Top-Investor Jack Ma: Geschenke an chinesische Regierung?
23.12.20
Alibaba, Upco International, Palantir – der nächste Boom!
22.12.20
Amazon: Amazon - Seitwärtsbewegung dominiert
19.12.20
Sind chinesische Aktien im Moment das Risiko wert?
17.12.20
ANALYSE: UBS erwartet weiter starkes Wachstum bei Zalando und hebt auf 'Buy'
16.12.20
Alibaba-Aktie korrigiert fast 23 %! Buy the Dip?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:01 Uhr
1.762
Alibaba, das Tor zum chin. Markt
13:24 Uhr
322
Alibaba rockt Zahlen und boomt in der Cloud: Was Investoren wissen müssen
22.10.20
44
Börsengang im Oktober: Payment-Riese Ant Financial vor Sprung aufs Parkett: Von China aus in die Wel
17.06.20
2
168 Prozent Plus seit 2016 : Rumms! Plattform-Index schlägt Nasdaq, DAX und Dow Jones – Analyst Hasl
08.05.20
2
Ein Skandal befleckt eine der wichtigsten Führungskräfte von Alibaba