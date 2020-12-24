 

Harfang Completes a $ 1.5M Flow Through Private Placement

MONTREAL, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: HAR) announces today the closing of a non-brokered private placement.

The private placement (the “Offering”) consists in the issuance of 2 727 274 flow-through common shares (the “FT Shares”) at a price of $0.55 per FT Share for an amount of $1 500 000.

All securities issued in connection with this Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used in particular for a significant exploration program on the Serpent property, 100% owned by Harfang.

About Harfang

Harfang is a mining exploration company whose primary mission is to discover new gold districts in the province of Québec. Harfang’s development model is based on the generation of new mining projects and on the establishment of partnerships with major exploration and mining companies to advance its exploration projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Harfang’s periodic reports including the filings made by Harfang from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. The securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Harfang Exploration Inc.
François Goulet, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 514 940-0670 #339
Email : fgoulet@harfangexploration.com


