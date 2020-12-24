 

Genprex, Inc. Announces Closing Of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules Without Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.12.2020, 19:02  |  104   |   |   

Genprex, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNPX) (“Genprex” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 3,116,884 shares of its common stock with a single healthcare-dedicated institutional investor. The offering was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules at a price of $3.85 per share for gross proceeds to the Company of $12 million, before deducting commissions and estimated offering expenses. There were no warrants issued in the offering.

“We believe that the closing of this transaction with a single, healthcare dedicated institutional investor is further evidence that the potential of our gene therapies for cancer and diabetes is gaining recognition within the community of sophisticated healthcare investors. The proceeds will provide additional resources to conduct our Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 clinical trials, combining our gene therapy, REQORSA, with Tagrisso (by Astra Zeneca) and Keytruda (by Merck & Co.), respectively, for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, as well as continue the pursuit of our pre-clinical programs in cancer and diabetes, and to potentially acquire additional technologies for our pipeline,” said Rodney Varner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The securities were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-239134) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
Genprex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: GNPX - FDA-Fast-Track Designation für Gentherapie gegen Lungenkrebs
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genprex, Inc. Announces Closing Of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules Without Warrants Genprex, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNPX) (“Genprex” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
ROYAL PHILIPS INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Royal Philips ...
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Strongly Encourages ...
Sunnova Appoints Akbar Mohamed, President of Prime Communications, to Its Board of Directors
United States Steel Corporation Sells $160 Million Keystone Industrial Port Complex
CyberArk Announces Free Breach Assessment for SolarWinds Customers
MDC PARTNERS INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of MDC Partners Inc. - MDCA
QEP INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of QEP Resources ...
Alaska Communications Announces Receipt of Superior Proposal
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Announcement from Alibaba Group
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Genprex, Inc. Announces $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules, Without Warrants
22.12.20
Genprex Completes Manufacturing Scale-Up for Clinical-Grade Production of REQORSA Immunogene Therapy for Upcoming Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 Clinical Trials For Lung Cancer
08.12.20
Genprex Completes Manufacturing Technology Transfer for Novel Gene Therapy
03.12.20
Genprex to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on December 8
30.11.20
Genprex Initiates Site Recruitment for Acclaim-1 Clinical Trial for the Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:41 Uhr
100
GNPX - FDA-Fast-Track Designation für Gentherapie gegen Lungenkrebs