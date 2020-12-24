Genprex, Inc. Announces Closing Of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules Without Warrants

“We believe that the closing of this transaction with a single, healthcare dedicated institutional investor is further evidence that the potential of our gene therapies for cancer and diabetes is gaining recognition within the community of sophisticated healthcare investors. The proceeds will provide additional resources to conduct our Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 clinical trials, combining our gene therapy, REQORSA, with Tagrisso (by Astra Zeneca) and Keytruda (by Merck & Co.), respectively, for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, as well as continue the pursuit of our pre-clinical programs in cancer and diabetes, and to potentially acquire additional technologies for our pipeline,” said Rodney Varner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex.

Genprex, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNPX) (“Genprex” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 3,116,884 shares of its common stock with a single healthcare-dedicated institutional investor. The offering was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules at a price of $3.85 per share for gross proceeds to the Company of $12 million, before deducting commissions and estimated offering expenses. There were no warrants issued in the offering.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The securities were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-239134) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.