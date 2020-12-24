Regulatory News:

Eurotunnel is delighted to welcome the new partnership agreed between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

This agreement, which ends a long period of uncertainty, will benefit both businesses and travellers alike.

It is with this in mind that we have launched the Eurotunnel Border Pass. This new service will enable customers to upload all the data needed for their journey to a virtual wallet, accessible during their crossing by Eurotunnel and the authorities of the two states, in a highly secure format.

Although this agreement has been reached only one week before the end of the Transition period, during which European Union law has continued to apply in the United Kingdom, this agreement will be applied by Eurotunnel from 1 January 2021.