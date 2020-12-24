Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Acceleration of Warrants Expiry Date Issued in Conjunction with March 2019 Private Placements

Warrant acceleration has a potential value of approximately USD$11 million in gross proceeds to the Company

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it has exercised its right to accelerate the expiry date of subordinate voting share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued to participants in the Company's previously-announced private placement offerings, which closed in March 2019 (the "Offering"). Participants have thirty days from the date of notice of the acceleration to exercise their Warrants.

“We are strategically expanding our footprint and scaling our operations in some of the most attractive markets in the Cannabis industry,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “The funds raised through the exercise of these Warrants, along with our robust balance sheet will ensure we remain well positioned to execute on our growth strategy and continue to deliver value for our shareholders.”