Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date December 15, 2020

Short interest in 1,284 securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market SM totaled 1,343,834,522 shares at the end of the settlement date of December 15, 2020 compared with 1,350,913,480 shares in 1,229 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.0 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was also 1.0.

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of December 15, 2020, short interest in 2,569 Nasdaq Global Market SM securities totaled 8,245,773,085 shares compared with 8,129,866,207 shares in 2,550 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of November 30, 2020. The mid-December short interest represents 2.21 days compared with 2.58 days for the prior reporting period.

In summary, short interest in all 3,853 Nasdaq securities totaled 9,589,607,607 shares at the December 15, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,779 issues and 9,480,779,687 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.79 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.07 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx

or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bddfe275-e2cf-4e1d ...



