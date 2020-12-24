BioStem Technologies, Announces Filing of 2020 Quarterly Reports

Pompano Beach, Fl, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) ("BioStem" or the "Company"), a leading life sciences company specializing in perinatal tissue allografts for use in regenerative therapies, today announced that it has filed its quarterly reports for 2020 to become current with OTC Markets.



BioStem's Chief Executive Officer, Jason Matuszewski, commented, "The filing of our 2020 quarterly reports not only marks a key milestone for BioStem, but also reflects the level of transparency we strive to achieve for our shareholders. Current financial reporting, along with increased and timely dialogue, are a top priority. We also continue to take actions that focus on improving the lives of patients and their families, provide business resiliency, and restore the Company’s financial integrity and reputation. We feel confident we can maintain current status with our reporting requirements for OTC Markets with the addition of our key financial team members; we are moving forward!”