Doré Copper Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of C$3,944,257

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC, OTCQB: DRCMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed an initial tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Corporation sold an aggregate of 5,800,378 common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Offered Shares") at a price of C$0.68 per Offered Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$3,944,257.04. A second tranche of the Offering is expected to close in January.



Cormark Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as finders (each, a "Finder") in connection with the initial tranche of the Offering. In consideration for acting as a finder in connection with the initial tranche of the Offering, the Corporation paid $223,889.55 in cash finder's fees to the Finders, representing 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offered Shares that were sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, and issued an aggregate of 329,249 non-transferable warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to purchase common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Finder's Warrant Shares") to the Finders, representing 6% of the Offered Shares that were sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, with each Finder's Warrant being exercisable for one Finder's Warrant Share at a price of C$0.68 per Finder's Warrant Share until December 23, 2022.

Laurie Gaborit, an officer of the Corporation, subscribed for 15,000 Offered Shares under the initial tranche of the Offering on the same terms as arm's length investors. The participation of Ms. Gaborit in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Corporation is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Offering in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to Ms. Gaborit nor the fair market value of the consideration for the securities issued to Ms. Gaborit exceeds 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101. The Corporation did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the Offering as the aforementioned insider participation had not been confirmed at that time and the Corporation wished to close the Offering as expeditiously as possible.