 

Doré Copper Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of C$3,944,257

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.12.2020, 20:07  |  52   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC, OTCQB: DRCMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed an initial tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Corporation sold an aggregate of 5,800,378 common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Offered Shares") at a price of C$0.68 per Offered Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$3,944,257.04. A second tranche of the Offering is expected to close in January.

Cormark Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as finders (each, a "Finder") in connection with the initial tranche of the Offering. In consideration for acting as a finder in connection with the initial tranche of the Offering, the Corporation paid $223,889.55 in cash finder's fees to the Finders, representing 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offered Shares that were sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, and issued an aggregate of 329,249 non-transferable warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to purchase common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Finder's Warrant Shares") to the Finders, representing 6% of the Offered Shares that were sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, with each Finder's Warrant being exercisable for one Finder's Warrant Share at a price of C$0.68 per Finder's Warrant Share until December 23, 2022.

Laurie Gaborit, an officer of the Corporation, subscribed for 15,000 Offered Shares under the initial tranche of the Offering on the same terms as arm's length investors. The participation of Ms. Gaborit in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Corporation is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Offering in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to Ms. Gaborit nor the fair market value of the consideration for the securities issued to Ms. Gaborit exceeds 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101. The Corporation did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the Offering as the aforementioned insider participation had not been confirmed at that time and the Corporation wished to close the Offering as expeditiously as possible.

Seite 1 von 3


Dore Copper Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Doré Copper Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of C$3,944,257 Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United StatesTORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC, OTCQB: DRCMF) is pleased to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Aequus Pharma 2021 Outlook and Holiday Wishes
Corning Receives Award from U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Health and Human ...
Ocean Power Technologies Welcomes Three New Members to its Board of Directors
KemPharm Announces 1-for-16 Reverse Stock Split
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Availability of the ME/CFS Clinical Trial of its Drug Ampligen for ...
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation to Merge into Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Standard Lithium Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $34.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Doré Copper Announces Increase to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to Up to C$5.98 Million
09.12.20
Doré Copper Announces up to C$5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
01.12.20
Doré Copper Posts Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on SEDAR