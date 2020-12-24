 

3 Sixty – Correction

24.12.2020   

ALMONTE, Ontario, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (“3 Sixty” or the “Company”) (CSE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SAYFF) (FSE: 62P2) is pleased to provide an update regarding its business and operations to company stakeholders.

Correction

For purposes of clarity, accuracy, and fairness, 3 Sixty Secure (the “Company”) would like to unequivocally state that all relevant financial records were provided to the Company by David Hyde, formerly of David Hyde and Associates. Since my arrival on the Board of Directors and much more recently after assuming the interim CEO position with the firm, Mr. Hyde and his team have been nothing short of exceptional. They have been unrelenting in their assistance to our team and to the auditors. When the financials are completed, which the firm requires to apply to have the Cease Trade Order (“CTO”) lifted, much of the credit will go to David and Pauline Hyde.

In our rush and enthusiasm to convey information to our shareholders, of which Mr. Hyde is one, we may have left an impression that is not as clear as it should have been.

Wishing you all a safe, happy, and healthy holiday season.

Merry Christmas

R. Andrew Ellis
CEO (Interim)
3Sixty Secure


About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd.

3 Sixty Secure Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a multi-national security services company. 3|Sixty proudly offers customized security solutions to public and private sector clients across the globe. Services include: cash in transit; high value storage; protective services; secured transport; high risk training, personal protection, and security risk management consulting. 3 Sixty has a staff of over 600 employees and operates a fleet of over 120 vehicles, with seven secure facilities nationwide and a combined security footprint of approximately 35 million square feet of patrolled area across Canada.

Further Information.

For further information regarding the Company, please contact:

David Beck
1 (866) 360-3360
ir@3sixtysecure.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the business and operations of 3 Sixty. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, 3 Sixty assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


