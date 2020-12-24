 

Icelandair Group hf. Sale and Leaseback of two Boeing 737 MAX9 aircraft

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.12.2020, 20:42  |   |   |   

Icelandair has entered into an agreement with Sky Aero Management (SKY Leasing) regarding a sale and leaseback of two Boeing 737 MAX9 aircraft. The aircraft are expected for delivery in Q2 2021. The lease period for each aircraft will be 12 years. As previously announced, Icelandair had already agreed on a sale and leaseback financing with BOC Aviation on one Boeing 737 MAX8 aircraft which is expected for delivery in Q2 2021 along with a backstop financing regarding the two aircraft which will not be exercised. However, the backstop financing remains in place for the three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft expected for delivery in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.

Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
 Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is




Icelandair Group hf. Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Icelandair Group hf. Sale and Leaseback of two Boeing 737 MAX9 aircraft Icelandair has entered into an agreement with Sky Aero Management (SKY Leasing) regarding a sale and leaseback of two Boeing 737 MAX9 aircraft. The aircraft are expected for delivery in Q2 2021. The lease period for each aircraft will be 12 years. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Aequus Pharma 2021 Outlook and Holiday Wishes
Corning Receives Award from U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Health and Human ...
Ocean Power Technologies Welcomes Three New Members to its Board of Directors
KemPharm Announces 1-for-16 Reverse Stock Split
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Availability of the ME/CFS Clinical Trial of its Drug Ampligen for ...
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation to Merge into Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Standard Lithium Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $34.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Icelandair Group hf.: Financial calendar 2021
08.12.20
Icelandair Group hf.: Major Shareholder Announcement
07.12.20
Traffic Data November 2020