 

Nevada Exploration Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”), pursuant to which it has issued 26,448,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.125 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $3,306,000 - an increase of approximately 8.9 million Units from the 17.5 million Units contemplated in the news release dated November 30, 2020.

Commenting on the Offering and the Company’s next-stage plans at its flagship South Grass Valley Carlin-type gold project, NGE’s CEO, Wade Hodges: “We sincerely thank our stakeholders for their support. With this financing complete, our goal is to restart drilling as soon as possible.

“As we laid out in our last news release, having confirmed the presence of a large Carlin-type mineral system with our initial Phase 1 drilling program, and then what we believe to be the major controls for the mineralization with our Phase 2 drilling program, the objective of our next phase of drilling is to demonstrate that we can follow these controls to increasing concentrations of gold.

“The results of the Phase 1 and 2 drilling have highlighted the importance of a series of regional-scale, high-angle faults that we believe provided the primary source for the mineralized hydrothermal fluids across the district, which we’ve named the Water Canyon structural corridor. We expect the first holes of our next program to focus on this area for the purposes of: (1) validating our exploration model (that the Water Canyon structural corridor is in fact the primary source of the mineralized hydrothermal fluids), as well as (2) testing for potentially-shallower mineralization associated with the structural corridor, as suggested by a series of intensely-silicified mineralized boulders located at the paleosurface encountered during Phases 1 and 2, similar to the structurally-related breccias hosting Cortez Hills to the north.

“We are in discussions with contractors presently, and expect to be able to provide additional details about our plans and anticipated start date near the end of January.”

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.18 per Common Share for 30 months, provided that if after 12 months from the closing date either or both of the volume-weighted average price or closing price (or closing bid price on days when there are no trades) of NGE’s common shares is greater than $0.25 per share for 10 consecutive trading days, NGE may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the 30th day after the date on which NGE gives notice to the Warrant holders of such acceleration.

