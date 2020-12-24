Flow Capital Announces the Buyout of Its Investment in Wedge Networks, Inc. and a Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares

“The team at Wedge has developed a compelling solution to address cyber security threats. With the increased dependence on telecommuting, due to the ongoing pandemic, and a global digital cold war, safeguards against such threats have become even more critical. Flow Capital is glad to have participated in their growth, and we wish them well,” said Alex Baluta, CEO, Flow Capital.

“Partnering with Flow has been very important to Wedge. Alex and his team at Flow demonstrated an ability to understand the capabilities of our innovations and to visualize the potential of our solutions. The past twelve months have been nothing like anyone had anticipated. Working with Flow has enabled Wedge to transition through an unforeseeable period of global dislocation, brought on by the global pandemic, and to position itself for growth,” stated Rob Fong, Chief Operating Officer and CFO, Wedge Networks, Inc.

The Company also announces today its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 2,548,000 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 7.92% of the Company’s presently issued and outstanding common shares (the "NCIB"). The NCIB remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

The NCIB will commence on December 30, 2020 and will terminate upon the earliest of (i) the Company purchasing 2,548,000 common shares, (ii) the Company providing notice of termination of the NCIB, and (iii) December 29, 2021.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares does not adequately reflect the Company’s underlying value and future prospects and that, at such times, the purchase of the Company's common shares represents an appropriate use of the Company’s financial resources and will enhance shareholder value.

The Company has engaged Hampton Securities Ltd. to act as its broker for the NCIB (the "Broker"). The NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSXV and the purchase and payment for the common shares, will be made in accordance with TSXV requirements at the market price of the applicable securities at the time of acquisition, plus brokerage fees, if any, charged by the Broker. All securities purchased by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled.