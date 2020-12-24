 

Shift Announces Completion of Exchange Offer and Plan to Exchange Remaining Outstanding Public Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.12.2020, 23:00  |  47   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT), “Shift,” a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced the completion of its previously announced exchange offer (the “Offer”) and consent solicitation relating to its publicly traded warrants. The Company was advised that 6,980,262 publicly traded warrants, including 3,958 public warrants tendered through guaranteed delivery, representing approximately 92.7% of the total public warrants outstanding, were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the Offer. The Company expects to issue an aggregate of 1,745,078 shares of Class A common stock (“Common Stock”) and pay $6,980,262 in cash in exchange. The Company also executed an amendment to the warrant agreement governing its outstanding warrants and expects to exchange all remaining outstanding warrants on January 8, 2021 in exchange for an aggregate of approximately 124,253 shares of Common Stock and $497,009 in cash (the “Redemption”).

In addition, Shift expects to enter into separate Warrant Exchange Agreements with Insurance Acquisition Sponsor, LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. pursuant to which Insurance Acquisition Sponsor, LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are expected to exchange an aggregate of 212,500 placement warrants for an aggregate of 53,125 shares of our Common Stock and $212,500 in cash (at the same exchange ratio offered to the public warrant holders in the Offer) (the “Private Exchange”).

In connection with the Offer, the Private Exchange and the Redemption, the Company expects to issue a total of approximately 1,922,456 shares of its Common Stock, approximately 2.3% of the shares of Common Stock outstanding as of December 23, 2020, and expects to cancel an aggregate of 7,744,994 warrants exercisable for an aggregate of 7,744,994 shares of Common Stock. The Company expects basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be approximately 76.9 million for the fourth quarter.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities described herein, and is also not a solicitation of the related consents. The Offer was made only pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, as amended, and related exhibits, including the Offer to Exchange Letter, Letter of Transmittal and Consent and other related documents.

Seite 1 von 3


Shift Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shift Announces Completion of Exchange Offer and Plan to Exchange Remaining Outstanding Public Warrants SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT), “Shift,” a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced the completion of its previously announced exchange offer …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Corning Receives Award from U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Health and Human ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Last Patient Out in Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of ...
KemPharm Announces 1-for-16 Reverse Stock Split
The Flowr Corporation Announces the Closing of the Strategic Acquisition of Terrace Global
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Availability of the ME/CFS Clinical Trial of its Drug Ampligen for ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation to Merge into Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
Shandong Gold Acquires Control of Cardinal
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Standard Lithium Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $34.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares
HEXO Corp Announces Share Consolidation
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Shift Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Public Warrants