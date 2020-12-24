The Flowr Corporation Announces Completion of Early Debenture Conversion
TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the
early conversion of certain of its 10.0% subordinated secured convertible debentures due April 27, 2024 (the “Debentures”) pursuant to the previously announced early conversion
opportunity (the “Early Conversion Opportunity”). Approximately $16.4 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures were converted under the Early Conversion Opportunity,
resulting in the issuance of approximately 47.8 million common shares of the Company. Upon closing of the Early Conversion Opportunity, there were approximately $5.1 million aggregate principal
amount of Debentures still outstanding. All such outstanding Debentures will continue to be governed by the terms of the indenture between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada
dated April 27, 2020, as amended.
For more information regarding the Early Conversion Opportunity, please refer to the Company’s material change report dated November 26, 2020, which is available online under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.
About The Flowr Corporation
The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates GMP licensed facilities in both Portugal and Australia. In 2020, Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by kind magazine.
Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.
For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.
On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:
Lance Emanuel
Interim CEO
CONTACT INFORMATION:
INVESTORS & MEDIA:
Thierry Elmaleh
0 Kommentare