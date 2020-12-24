The Flowr Corporation Announces Completion of Early Debenture Conversion

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the early conversion of certain of its 10.0% subordinated secured convertible debentures due April 27, 2024 (the “Debentures”) pursuant to the previously announced early conversion opportunity (the “Early Conversion Opportunity”). Approximately $16.4 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures were converted under the Early Conversion Opportunity, resulting in the issuance of approximately 47.8 million common shares of the Company. Upon closing of the Early Conversion Opportunity, there were approximately $5.1 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures still outstanding. All such outstanding Debentures will continue to be governed by the terms of the indenture between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada dated April 27, 2020, as amended.



For more information regarding the Early Conversion Opportunity, please refer to the Company’s material change report dated November 26, 2020, which is available online under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.