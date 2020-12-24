 

The Flowr Corporation Announces Completion of Early Debenture Conversion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.12.2020, 23:00  |  42   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the early conversion of certain of its 10.0% subordinated secured convertible debentures due April 27, 2024 (the “Debentures”) pursuant to the previously announced early conversion opportunity (the “Early Conversion Opportunity”). Approximately $16.4 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures were converted under the Early Conversion Opportunity, resulting in the issuance of approximately 47.8 million common shares of the Company. Upon closing of the Early Conversion Opportunity, there were approximately $5.1 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures still outstanding. All such outstanding Debentures will continue to be governed by the terms of the indenture between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada dated April 27, 2020, as amended.

For more information regarding the Early Conversion Opportunity, please refer to the Company’s material change report dated November 26, 2020, which is available online under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia.  Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility.  From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products.  Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates GMP licensed facilities in both Portugal and Australia. In 2020, Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by kind magazine.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.  

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:
Lance Emanuel
Interim CEO

CONTACT INFORMATION:

INVESTORS & MEDIA:
Thierry Elmaleh

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Flowr Corporation Announces Completion of Early Debenture Conversion TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the early conversion of certain of its 10.0% subordinated secured convertible debentures …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Corning Receives Award from U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Health and Human ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Last Patient Out in Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of ...
KemPharm Announces 1-for-16 Reverse Stock Split
The Flowr Corporation Announces the Closing of the Strategic Acquisition of Terrace Global
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Availability of the ME/CFS Clinical Trial of its Drug Ampligen for ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation to Merge into Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
Shandong Gold Acquires Control of Cardinal
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Standard Lithium Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $34.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares
HEXO Corp Announces Share Consolidation
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...