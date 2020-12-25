 

MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.12.2020, 01:00  |  34   |   |   

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV: MIR), reported today on its financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2020.

Profit and Loss Highlights

  • Revenue: The Company recorded revenues in Q1 FY2021 of $1,602,823 compared to $89,132 in Q1 FY2020. The increase in revenue was due to the Company’s revenues generated from sales of the REVEALCOVID-19TM Total Antibody Test and associated products and services.
  • Gross Profit: The Company recorded a gross profit in Q1 FY2020 of $1,362,271 compared to $71,688 for the same period last year. The overall gross margin percentage on sales decreased by 5% from 80% in Q1 FY2020 to 75% in this financial quarter. This decrease was due to the higher supplier pricing and approximately 5 times higher shipping costs during the lock downs and various restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Operating expenses: The Company recorded for this quarter operating expenses of $478,921 compared to $354,997 in Q1 FY2020. The increase of 35% in operating expenses was primarily due to additional research and development costs and other direct costs associated with sales such as logistic costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Net (loss) income: The Company recorded a net income of $715,172 compared to a net loss of $468,673 in Q1 FY2020.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Assets: The Company had an increase of its assets by $1,164,301 between Q4 FY2020 and Q1 FY2021 which was mainly due to an increase in cash, trade receivables and inventories.
  • Liabilities: The Company’s liabilities increased by $449,129 between Q4 FY2019 and Q1 FY2020. The Company’s current liabilities increased by $497,417 or 3% was mainly due to increases in deferred revenue and accounts payable.
  • Loans in default decreased by $38,850 or 1% compared to last quarter. All long and short terms debts are currently under negotiation to restructure terms and conditions of repayment.
  • Working Capital deficit: As a result of the changes noted above, the Company recorded a lower working capital deficit of $718,539 or 5% compared to last quarter.

The majority of current revenue is generated from the REVEALCOVID-19TM Total Antibody Test as well as associated products and services. Such disproportionate contribution to the revenue may expose the Company to certain financial risks. To mitigate such risks, the Company does not solely rely on the marketing and sale of REVEALCOVID-19 Total Antibody Test, and, therefore, is continuously working on the development, validation, and regulatory approval of a number of high-demand products. The aim of this product diversification strategy is to counter act any macro economical changes and other non-economic factors.

Seite 1 von 2
Medmira Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021 HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV: MIR), reported today on its financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2020. Profit and Loss Highlights Revenue: The Company recorded …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Corning Receives Award from U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Health and Human ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Last Patient Out in Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of ...
The Flowr Corporation Announces the Closing of the Strategic Acquisition of Terrace Global
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Availability of the ME/CFS Clinical Trial of its Drug Ampligen for ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Shandong Gold Acquires Control of Cardinal
Anfield Energy Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement
Sangoma Technologies Confirms Data Breach as Result of Ransomware Attack
Allied Moves to Become Leader in Psilocybin Space with Intent to Acquire Pacific Sun Fungi
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Standard Lithium Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $34.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares
HEXO Corp Announces Share Consolidation
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Erste Zahlen von MedMira!: Produktion der Corona-Tests läuft. Die FDA-Zulassung kommt hoffentlich bald.
01.12.20
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
99
COVID 19 Schnelltest in 1 Minute