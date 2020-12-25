Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia

Tuckanarra is located in the Murchison Goldfield. The JV arrangement allows Tuckanarra exploration to be advanced right away; and provides Monument the opportunity to have future ore produced by ODY to be fed into the Burnakura gold processing plant.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) “Monument” or the “Company” is pleased to announce that the Transaction of the Joint Venture Arrangement with Odyssey Gold Ltd (ASX: ODY) has closed, ODY now owns 80% of the Tuckanarra Gold Project (“Tuckanarra”) leaving Monument with a 20% free carry interest.

At closing, Monument has received the first payment of AUD$2,000,000, leaving AUD$2,000,000 cash payable due within 6 months. A AUD$1,000,000 contingency cash payment may become payable within 36 months of completion of the acquisition, conditioned upon the delineation of an independently assessed mineral resource in accordance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition) of at least 100,000 ounces of gold at a minimum resource grade of 1.55g/t in relation to Tuckanarra Gold Project. The cash proceeds will be used for Murchison Gold Projects development and working capital.

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that operates the 100% owned Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia. Its experienced management team is committed to growth and is advancing several exploration and development projects including the Mengapur Copper and Iron Project, in Pahang State of Malaysia, and the Murchison Gold Projects comprising Burnakura, Gabanintha and Tuckanarra in the Murchison area of Western Australia. The Company employs approximately 200 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities.

