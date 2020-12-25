 

Nexstar Media Group and DISH Network Reach Multi-Year Distribution Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.12.2020, 07:24  |  59   |   |   

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”), today announced that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with DISH Network. The agreement restores Nexstar’s 164 local television stations across the country and Nexstar’s wholly-owned cable network, WGN America, to DISH Network’s programming line-up. WGN America will also launch on DISH’s streaming service, Sling TV, in early 2021. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The agreement means that more than 5 million DISH subscribers will again have access to the highly-rated network and local entertainment, sports, and news programming provided by Nexstar television stations and by WGN America, home of the country’s only live prime-time national newscast, NewsNation.

During the last three months, Nexstar successfully completed more than 250 distribution agreements with its satellite, cable, telco, and streaming partners. Combined with similar agreements reached with other providers in 2019, Nexstar now has long-term visibility regarding future retransmission and carriage fees covering 90% of the company’s footprint through 2022.

Nexstar’s local television stations and WGN America had been off DISH Network’s satellite system since Dec. 2. We regret the inconvenience experienced by our viewers and look forward to again providing them with leading network and local programming.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 197 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 115 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and the home of NewsNation, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements include information preceded by, followed by, or that includes the words "guidance," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "could," or similar expressions. For these statements, Nexstar claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication, concerning, among other things, future financial performance, including changes in net revenue, cash flow and operating expenses, involve risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various important factors, including the impact of changes in national and regional economies, the ability to service and refinance our outstanding debt, successful integration of acquired television stations and digital businesses (including achievement of synergies and cost reductions), pricing fluctuations in local and national advertising, future regulatory actions and conditions in the television stations' operating areas, competition from others in the broadcast television markets, volatility in programming costs, the effects of governmental regulation of broadcasting, industry consolidation, technological developments and major world news events. Nexstar undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this communication might not occur. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see Nexstar’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nexstar Media Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Group and DISH Network Reach Multi-Year Distribution Agreement Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”), today announced that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with DISH Network. The agreement restores Nexstar’s 164 local television stations across the country and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Strongly Encourages ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited; ...
Alaska Communications Announces Receipt of Superior Proposal
ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Sonoma ...
Genprex, Inc. Announces Closing Of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
SolarWinds Releases Updates to Address Vulnerability Related to SUPERNOVA Malware
NantKwest Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of NantKwest, Inc. Is Fair to ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CD Projekt S.A. and ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Announcement from Alibaba Group
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Nexstar Media Group Launches NEXTGEN TV in Denver, Marking the Company’s 12th Market and 22nd Station to Rollout ATSC 3.0 in 2020
18.12.20
Nexstar’s Cable Network, WGN America, Reaches First-Ever Carriage Agreement with Hulu
16.12.20
Nexstar Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire BestReviews, a Leading Consumer Product Reviews Company, for $160 Million in Accretive Transaction
11.12.20
Nexstar’s Cable Network, WGN America, Reaches First-Ever Carriage Agreement With fuboTV
03.12.20
Viewers Across the Country Deprived of Critical National and Local News During Pandemic, Holiday Specials, and Professional and College Sports Following DISH Network’s Removal of Nexstar Local TV Stations in 115 Markets
01.12.20
Nexstar’s Cable Network, WGN America, Reaches First-Ever Carriage Agreement With YouTube TV
27.11.20
DISH Network Puts Consumers at Risk of Losing Network and Local Community Programming During Pandemic