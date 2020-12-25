 

Closer China-Japan Health Cooperation for Healthier Mankind and Healthier Earth

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.12.2020, 07:50  |  59   |   |   

- China-Japan Health Forum for the New Era held by Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia

BEIJING, Dec. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-Japan Health Forum for the New Era co-sponsored by Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia and Nippon Global Medical Organization was held on December 22, 2020. Representatives of China and Japan including Chen Zhu, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China; Zhou Xiaochuan, Vice Chairman of Boao Forum for Asia; Li Baodong, Secretary General of Boao Forum for Asia; Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun, President of the Global Health Forum, leaders of Qingdao government and Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan and former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda attended the forum.

Themed Healthier Mankind, Healthier Earth, the forum was held simultaneously in Qingdao, China and Tokyo, Japan. Discussions were held around such topics as Sino-Japanese friendship, green development, energy saving and environmental protection, medical and health care, old-age care, and joint development of smart ecological healthy city project. Extensive consensus has been reached.

Participants believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that human society is a community with a shared future. China and Japan, as two major economies in the world, should engage in deeper practical cooperation in areas including green development, carbon neutrality, health and old-age care, and healthy urban lifestyle. Both sides should shoulder shared responsibilities to make contribution to global environmental and health undertakings.

Global Health Forum is an important platform of exchange and cooperation launched by Boao Forum for Asia. The second edition of the forum is scheduled for June 2021 in Qingdao.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1391887/image_5006269_12351546.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Closer China-Japan Health Cooperation for Healthier Mankind and Healthier Earth - China-Japan Health Forum for the New Era held by Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia BEIJING, Dec. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The China-Japan Health Forum for the New Era co-sponsored by Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia and Nippon …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market to Grow as Governments Show Resilience in ...
Foresee Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of US$47 Million Financing
Closer China-Japan Health Cooperation for Healthier Mankind and Healthier Earth
Titel
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom
Amgen Submits Sotorasib Marketing Authorization Application To The European Medicines Agency
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Pipeotech's Reach Goes Atomic
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
WuXi Biologics to Acquire Drug Substance Facility in Wuppertal, Germany from Bayer
Sunlight makes €105 million R&D investment into sustainability of Lithium batteries to help ...
BioInvent and Transgene receive CTA approval for Phase l/lla trial of oncolytic virus BT-001 in ...
National Research Council of Science & Technology and Elsevier sign pilot agreement to support open ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity