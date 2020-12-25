 

LikeLib2.0 Technical Features Released, Redefining Public Chain

SHANGHAI, Dec. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently the technical features of LikeLib2.0 public chain system, a blockchain technology from Shanghai Heshu Information Technology Group Co., Ltd., are announced through the media.

Based on the country's strategy to promote the development of blockchain, the company focus on the core issues of blockchain applications in various fields, take typical blockchain applications as an important breakthrough, promote breakthroughs in key application technologies of blockchain, and study blockchain service architecture, data Key technologies such as access technology, hybrid storage, data source, cross-chain and sharding, blockchain and IoT intelligent system integration, and develop a basic platform for blockchain services, in blockchain education and training, e-government, supply chain, and carry out application demonstrations in key areas such as finance to open up the innovation chain, application chain and value chain, thus providing common and secure blockchain basic support capabilities.

LikeLib2.0 provides a secure and stable blockchain service basic platform, covering more than 3 core modules with independent intellectual property rights, such as data connection, hybrid storage, and cross-chain technology, which is able to quickly build solutions for typical application scenarios.

Compared with LikeLib1.0, LikeLib2.0 has a higher level of improvement in core technology architecture, and the transaction speed is about 10000TPS.

The newly released 2.0 system will not only merge transaction program fees, but also copy forks of the blockchain and increase the volume of transfer transactions. The average transaction value can be distributed among the running nodes.

In addition, there have been steady improvements in supporting smart contracts, exchangeable consensus mechanisms, and various storage networks. It can replace the blockchain consensus mechanism and the basic IPFS distributed storage network according to different factors (such as transaction volume), which can store a large amount of data outside the chain.

LikeLib2.0 uses database fragmentation technology. Within the database of LikeLib2.0 public chain system, only a small part of the input transactions need to be processed, and a large amount of verification work can be completed through other conventional parallel processing on the network.

