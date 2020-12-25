

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.12.2020 / 10:36

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Pi Beteiligungs- und Unternehmensberatungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Pistauer Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VARTA AG

b) LEI

529900E7KB95KOXBWP63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 116.50 EUR 274590.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 116.50 EUR 274590.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

