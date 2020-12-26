Mastercard SpendingPulse U.S. Retail Sales* Grew 3.0% This Holiday Season
According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, holiday retail sales excluding automotive and gasoline increased 3.0% this expanded holiday season, running from October 11 through December 24. Notably, online sales grew 49.0% compared to 2019, the preliminary insights show. Mastercard SpendingPulse measures overall retail spending trends across all payment types, including cash and check.
|
|
Traditional Holiday Period
|
75 Days of Christmas
|
Total retail (ex. auto and gas)
|
2.4%
|
3.0%
|
Total retail (ex. auto)
|
0.6%
|
1.2%
|
E-commerce sales
|
47.2%
|
49.0%
|
Source: Mastercard SpendingPulse measures overall retail sales across all payment types, including cash and check.
“American consumers turned the holiday season on its head, redefining ‘home for the holidays’ in a uniquely 2020 way. They shopped from home for the home, leading to record e-commerce growth,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated. “And, consumers shopped earlier than ever before. Across our expanded 75-day holiday shopping season, sales were up 3.0%, a testament to the holiday season and strength of retailers and consumers alike.”
Key findings from Mastercard SpendingPulse underscore the shift to online spending, with e-commerce accounting for 19.7% of overall retail sales – up from approximately 13.4% in 2019. In addition, consumers continue to spend more time – and money – on their homes.
- Home furniture and furnishings experienced the strongest growth of any sector compared to 2019, up 16.2%, and it grew 31.0% online specifically. In addition, home improvement was up 14.1%, with e-commerce sales up 79.7%.
- Meanwhile, apparel experienced a decline of 19.1% year over year, while electronics and appliances were up 6.0% overall.
- Department stores saw overall sales decline of 10.2% and online sales growth of 3.3%, reinforcing the importance of omnichannel offerings. Buy online, pick up in store as well as technologies like contactless were key for retailers this season.
