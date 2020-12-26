According to Mastercard SpendingPulse , holiday retail sales excluding automotive and gasoline increased 3.0% this expanded holiday season , running from October 11 through December 24. Notably, online sales grew 49.0% compared to 2019 , the preliminary insights show. Mastercard SpendingPulse measures overall retail spending trends across all payment types, including cash and check.

Mastercard SpendingPulse: Top 10 U.S. Holiday Shopping Days by Spend (Graphic: Business Wire)

Traditional Holiday Period

November 1-December 24

Year-Over-Year Sales Growth 75 Days of Christmas

October 11-December 24

Year-Over-Year Sales Growth Total retail (ex. auto and gas) 2.4% 3.0% Total retail (ex. auto) 0.6% 1.2% E-commerce sales 47.2% 49.0% Source: Mastercard SpendingPulse measures overall retail sales across all payment types, including cash and check.

“American consumers turned the holiday season on its head, redefining ‘home for the holidays’ in a uniquely 2020 way. They shopped from home for the home, leading to record e-commerce growth,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated. “And, consumers shopped earlier than ever before. Across our expanded 75-day holiday shopping season, sales were up 3.0%, a testament to the holiday season and strength of retailers and consumers alike.”

Key findings from Mastercard SpendingPulse underscore the shift to online spending, with e-commerce accounting for 19.7% of overall retail sales – up from approximately 13.4% in 2019. In addition, consumers continue to spend more time – and money – on their homes.