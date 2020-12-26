 

Mastercard SpendingPulse U.S. Retail Sales* Grew 3.0% This Holiday Season

According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, holiday retail sales excluding automotive and gasoline increased 3.0% this expanded holiday season, running from October 11 through December 24. Notably, online sales grew 49.0% compared to 2019, the preliminary insights show. Mastercard SpendingPulse measures overall retail spending trends across all payment types, including cash and check.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201226005004/en/

Mastercard SpendingPulse: Top 10 U.S. Holiday Shopping Days by Spend (Graphic: Business Wire)

Traditional Holiday Period
November 1-December 24
Year-Over-Year Sales Growth

75 Days of Christmas
October 11-December 24
Year-Over-Year Sales Growth

Total retail (ex. auto and gas)

2.4%

3.0%

Total retail (ex. auto)

0.6%

1.2%

E-commerce sales

47.2%

49.0%

Source: Mastercard SpendingPulse measures overall retail sales across all payment types, including cash and check.

“American consumers turned the holiday season on its head, redefining ‘home for the holidays’ in a uniquely 2020 way. They shopped from home for the home, leading to record e-commerce growth,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated. “And, consumers shopped earlier than ever before. Across our expanded 75-day holiday shopping season, sales were up 3.0%, a testament to the holiday season and strength of retailers and consumers alike.”

Key findings from Mastercard SpendingPulse underscore the shift to online spending, with e-commerce accounting for 19.7% of overall retail sales – up from approximately 13.4% in 2019. In addition, consumers continue to spend more time – and money – on their homes.

  • Home furniture and furnishings experienced the strongest growth of any sector compared to 2019, up 16.2%, and it grew 31.0% online specifically. In addition, home improvement was up 14.1%, with e-commerce sales up 79.7%.
  • Meanwhile, apparel experienced a decline of 19.1% year over year, while electronics and appliances were up 6.0% overall.
  • Department stores saw overall sales decline of 10.2% and online sales growth of 3.3%, reinforcing the importance of omnichannel offerings. Buy online, pick up in store as well as technologies like contactless were key for retailers this season.

Mastercard SpendingPulse: Sector Snapshot

