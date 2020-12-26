 

INVESTOR REMINDER Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTX, RTN) (“Raytheon”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Raytheon securities between February 10, 2016 and October 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

REMINDER: Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Raytheon securities during the Class Period may, no later than December 29, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please click https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/raytheon-technologies-corporation?utm_s ....

According to the complaint, Raytheon is an aerospace and defense company providing advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. On April 3, 2020, United Technologies Corporation and Raytheon Company completed a merger and changed “Raytheon Company” to “Raytheon Technologies Corporation.”

The Class Period commences on February 10, 2016, when Raytheon Company published its annual report on a Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, which stated in relevant part, “we maintain a system of internal control over financial reporting to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded and that transactions are properly executed and recorded. The system includes policies and procedures, internal audits and our officers’ reviews.”

Concerns regarding Raytheon’s financial accounting and internal controls over financial reporting were revealed after market hours on October 27, 2020, when Raytheon filed its quarterly report on a Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Form 10-Q reported that “[o]n October 8, 2020, [Raytheon] received a criminal subpoena from the [U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”)] seeking information and documents in connection with an investigation relating to financial accounting, internal controls over financial reporting, and cost reporting regarding Raytheon Company’s Missiles & Defense business since 2009.”

