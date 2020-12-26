 

CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No Corona Risk

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.12.2020, 21:35  |  58   |   |   

The new Corona prevention idea for a concert audience was invented by an large event agency in Europe. This type of Corona prevention event is the first of its kind in the world.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 70.000 people enjoyed LIVE a mobile CHRISTMAS & LUCIA CONCERT EVENT in December 2020 in the middle of the Copenhagen and without risk of Corona infection. The mobile stage was passing by with just 5 kilometers an hour directly outside people's living rooms. All they had to do was to open their windows in their own apartment to the street and enjoy the musical event - they all had the best seats. JULE & LUCIA CONCERT is a Corona safe concert experience without the audience really gathering and where all Coronavirus rules are respected and complied with at the same time. CHRISTMAS & LUCIA CONCERT - a warm greeting from a distance.

The new Corona prevention idea for a concert audience was invented by an large event agency in Europe. This type of Corona prevention event is the first of its kind in the world.

COPYRIGHT/ORGANIZER: PB ACTION Fest & Eventbureau, Copenhagen, Denmark, www.pbaction.dk

PRESS-CONTACT: Mr. Peter Bindner, event@pbaction.dk, phone +45 20408055, www.pbaction.dk - Open 24 hours.

Related Images

mobile-stage.jpg
MOBILE STAGE
The mobile stage was passing by with just 5 kilometer an hour directly outside people's living rooms



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No Corona Risk The new Corona prevention idea for a concert audience was invented by an large event agency in Europe. This type of Corona prevention event is the first of its kind in the world. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - 70.000 people …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Titel
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 178,560 Million by 2026 at CAGR ...
Amgen Submits Sotorasib Marketing Authorization Application To The European Medicines Agency
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
Pipeotech's Reach Goes Atomic
WuXi Biologics to Acquire Drug Substance Facility in Wuppertal, Germany from Bayer
BioInvent and Transgene receive CTA approval for Phase l/lla trial of oncolytic virus BT-001 in ...
Global Online Gambling Market Revenues Expected to Double in Upcoming Years
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity