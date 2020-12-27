 

ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Important January 19 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – YY

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.12.2020, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) between April 28, 2016 and November 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important January 19, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed securities class action lawsuit commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for JOYY investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the JOYY class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1988.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) JOYY dramatically overstated its revenues from live streaming sources; (2) the majority of users at any given time were bots; (3) JOYY utilized these bots to effect a roundtripping scheme that manufactured the false appearance of revenues; (4) JOYY overstated its cash reserves; (5) JOYY’s acquisition of Bigo was largely contrived to benefit corporate insiders; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 19, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1988.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

