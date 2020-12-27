Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zosano Pharma Corporation ("Zosano" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZSAN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Zosano securities between February 13, 2017 and September 30, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/zsan .

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots; (2) pharmocokinetic studies submitted in connection with the Company’s New Drug Application ("NDA") included patients exhibiting unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan; (3) as a result of the foregoing differences among patient results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was reasonably likely to require further studies to support regulatory approval of Qtrypta; (4) as a result, regulatory approval of Qtrypta was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/zsan or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Zosano you have until December 28, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201227005002/en/