Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s board of directors has authorized to upsize the Company’s share repurchase program from US$6 billion to US$10 billion (the “Share Repurchase Program”). This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022. The Company commenced the execution of its Share Repurchase Program this quarter.

About Alibaba Group