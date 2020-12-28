 

Filipino broadcaster ABS-CBN launches new cloud video editing workflow during COVID-19 then wins YouTube award

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.12.2020, 01:00  |  89   |   |   

ABS-CBN's video editing teams rapidly moved to remote production mode with Wildmoka before going into lockdown on 11th of March 2020. The ability to publish more content helped attract over 10 million subscribers to their YouTube channel, resulting in a prestigious YouTube Diamond award.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the same day the management of ABS-CBN Corporation (the Philippines' leading media and entertainment company) chose to close their offices and have most employees work from home, the company's video operations team was busy with an entirely different challenge: launching a new cloud-based, digital content platform. Erwin Malimban, Head of Broadcast Technology describes the challenge of this undertaking during what was an eventful day. 

Wildmoka/The Digital Media Factory (PRNewsfoto/Wildmoka)

"We had been testing and preparing to launch with Wildmoka for a few weeks and the team was really excited and ready to go," says Erwin. "The day we set to launch, we got the news our offices were closing. It was a challenge for sure but lucky for us, we did not miss a moment. Everyone could access Wildmoka, remotely, from home, the very next day."

Lucky indeed. But their success was due in part to the fact that ABS-CBN had set a plan in motion months earlier to enhance their digital content production supply chain and chose Wildmoka as their partner. Patrick Ongchangco, Head of Media Engineering and Darryl Bernard Reyes, Head of Livestream Operations, brought the plan to reality - and just in the nick of time.

In one month after closing their offices, Patrick says there were more than 100 editors, producers and social media managers using Wildmoka to clip, edit and publish content daily to the ABS-CBN website and a multitude of social sites. To date, the volume of content created and published stands between 300 and 400 posts per day, covering mostly news and entertainment.

"It is like we never lost a step with our production," says Darryl. "We continue to publish tons of content every day, keeping our viewers entertained and informed with video highlights from their favorite ABS-CBN shows. This would not be possible without Wildmoka."

This new strategy on digital helped ABS-CBN News clinch the YouTube's Diamond Award on 14th November, less than eight months after the launch with Wildmoka. This award recognizes organizations that surpass 10 million subscribers and quickly strengthen their video presence on YouTube.

Laurent Demene, Head of Sales (Asia) at Wildmoka, explains that: "We know how difficult a time this has been for video editors as they started working remotely. However, we're delighted to see the success that ABS-CBN has had using Wildmoka in such a short timeframe - showing that the platform can facilitate massive remote video production and publishing for major broadcasters during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond." Laurent adds: "Keeping audiences informed and entertained during isolation and lockdown is so important, and we're pleased to see that Wildmoka is helping companies like ABS-CBN reach their audiences in this critical period."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1391465/Wildmoka_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Lucille MARI 
contact@wildmoka.com 
+33 (0)428 270 220



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Filipino broadcaster ABS-CBN launches new cloud video editing workflow during COVID-19 then wins YouTube award ABS-CBN's video editing teams rapidly moved to remote production mode with Wildmoka before going into lockdown on 11th of March 2020. The ability to publish more content helped attract over 10 million subscribers to their YouTube channel, resulting …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Filipino broadcaster ABS-CBN launches new cloud video editing workflow during COVID-19 then wins ...
Titel
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to release opportunities in smart city governance with upcoming event
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 178,560 Million by 2026 at CAGR ...
Amgen Submits Sotorasib Marketing Authorization Application To The European Medicines Agency
Pipeotech's Reach Goes Atomic
WuXi Biologics to Acquire Drug Substance Facility in Wuppertal, Germany from Bayer
BioInvent and Transgene receive CTA approval for Phase l/lla trial of oncolytic virus BT-001 in ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods