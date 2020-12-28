 

The 7th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival launches the "I love Vietnamese Ao Dai" Contest/ Campaign

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through 6 times organised continuously with increasingly expanding scale and more diversified content, the 7th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival with the theme "I love Vietnamese ao dai" is the opening event for a series of events in the "Hello Ho Chi Minh City" campaign deployed by the tourism industry of the city, which aims to re-promote the city's biggest annual tourism and cultural event of the year, to introduce visitors to a vibrant tourist town on every street corner, where visitors can experience the beauty of culture, history, lifestyle and people of the South.

With a completely new form of organizing: online combined with live events, the most attractive point that makes the difference and influence of this year's Festival is the "I love Vietnamese ao dai" Campaign/Contest. The "I love Vietnam Ao Dai" 2020 Campaign/Contest is an upgraded version with the form of participation completely online through the main website platform of Ao Dai Festival 2020 (www.lehoiaodaitphcm.com.vn) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehoiaodai). Thanks to the application of state-of-the-art technology, simple and user-friendly operation, after posting photos of themselves in Ao dai taken at any tourist destination, attendees will be automatically exported a video that brings their own image by the system. At the same time, sharing videos on social networks will contribute to the spread of the campaign.

With the aim of becoming a "Festival of Ao Dai lovers" of the world and bringing the festival to all five continents through technology, the Organizing Committee encourages the entire Vietnamese community nationwide and the community of Vietnamese living abroad, international friends living and working in Vietnam as well as in other countries to participate in sharing and making videos to increase the attraction for the campaign.

To encourage a participation of the community, 18 excellent videos with the highest votes on the official website of the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival will be selected to win on a special prize from the campaign.

Participating Information of the "I love Vietnamese Ao Dai" Campaign/Contest:

Participation period: From December 26, 2020 to December 31, 2020

Participation Form:

The campaign opens 2 categories: individuals and groups including:

- Male and female individuals as well as foreigners living in Vietnam and around the world.

- A group of people including Women's Union in Districts, Freelance Groups, Agencies and Companies, families and groups of foreigners living and working in Vietnam.

Attendees can choose to join either or both categories. At the same time, call for votes from friends and relatives. Winning videos will be counted based on votes via the festival's official website (www.lehoiaodaitphcm.com.vn) and the festival's fanpage (www.facebook.com/lehoiaodai).

The meanings of the Ao Dai Festival 2020: One of the prestigious annual cultural and tourist events that attracts the attention of domestic and foreign tourists. The festival wants to inspire human values and spread the love for Ao Dai - an intangible cultural heritage, a unique outfit indispensable in Vietnamese people's life; Ao Dai is also a unique and impressive culture in the hearts of domestic and foreign tourists.

The return of the 7th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival - 2020 marks the efforts of the entire tourism industry in revitalizing the tourism industry and effectively contributing to the socio-economic development of the whole country in general and region in particular within the current context.

For more information, please contact:

Ho Chi Minh city Tourism Promotion Center
Address: 140 Nguyen Dinh Chieu St., Ward 4, District 3, HCMC
Phone number: (+84-28)38.277.371/372/373

An inspiring activity about Ao dai occurred in November at the City Post Office

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1391981/image.jpg



