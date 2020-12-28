 

2021 Financial Calendar of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS wishes to inform all investors of the company’s financial calendar for the 2021 financial year.

We plan to disclose financial results and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

16/02/2021        Unaudited results for Q4 2020 and 12 months 2020 

17/03/2021        Audited results for 2020

15/04/2021        General meeting of shareholders

29/04/2021        Q1 interim results

29/07/2021        Q2 interim results

28/10/2021        Q3 interim results

Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee                                                                                                                                        




