 

BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)

28.12.2020, 07:30   

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 24 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    25.9087 £    22.7459
Estimated MTD return      2.87 %      2.45 %
Estimated YTD return     13.14 %     10.22 %
Estimated ITD return    159.09 %    127.46 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    20.40 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -21.26 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -20.87 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

Disclaimer

