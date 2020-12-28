Lysogene Reports Positive Biomarker Data With LYS-SAF302

Changes in heparan sulfate (HS) concentration in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) are being monitored in patients treated with LYS-SAF302 to provide evidence of in vivo biological activity of the drug and demonstrate proof of concept.

First results show reductions in the concentration of HS in the CSF of all nine patients analyzed so far, at 6 and 12 months after treatment with LYS-SAF302, relative to pre-treatment values. Average reductions were highly statistically significant. In contrast, there were no statistically significant changes in serum HS concentrations following treatment with LYS-SAF302. These results are consistent with the hypothesis that LYS-SAF302 leads to a reduction of HS entering the CSF from the brain parenchyma, with little or no effect on HS-derived oligosaccharides entering the CSF from extra-parenchymal sources, such as choroid plexus or blood.

Furthermore, statistically significant reductions in the secondary storage products GM2 and GM3 ganglioside, which are thought to be possible contributors to neuronal damage in lysosomal storage diseases, were observed in the CSF of treated patients, relative to pre-treatment values.

Ralph Laufer, Chief Scientific Officer at Lysogene said: “These first very encouraging results provide evidence of positive biological responses to LYS-SAF302 treatment in patients enrolled in the AAVance trial. The CNS-specific reduction of the disease biomarker HS is consistent with Lysogene’s unique intra-parenchymal mode of administration, which enables us to deliver the drug directly into the brain, where accumulation of HS causes the predominantly neurological manifestations of MPS IIIA. The reduction in secondary storage products, GM2 and GM3 ganglioside, confirms the biological activity and therapeutic potential of LYS-SAF302. We look forward to confirming these results in additional patients.”