IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface Biometric Payment Cards

Goldpac is a leading secure payment technology provider in the world and holds simultaneous certifications by CUP, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB and Diners. This is the second CUP certified biometric payment card that uses IDEX’s fingerprint sensors and biometric solutions.

Oslo, Norway, 28 December 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is proud to announce that its dual interface technology is included in a biometric payment card certified by China Union Pay (CUP). The certification was achieved with Goldpac Group Ltd (Goldpac), a global leading Fintech technology and service provider.

The certification was conducted by the Bank Card Testing Center (BCTC) in Beijing and is the preliminary step to obtaining a Letter of Approval (LOA) from CUP.

“This certification is another significant milestone for IDEX as our sensor, algorithm and software are now certified for biometric payment cards by an additional Tier One fintech products and services provider and is now available on multiple global payment schemes,” said Vince Graziani, CEO at IDEX. “IDEX is the only fingerprint company to have achieved this honor. The certifications continue the transition from the pilot phase, to commercialization and broad market adoption of biometric payment cards.”

“We are pleased that we have been able to complete certification with our partner IDEX, so that immediate mass deployment and customer engagement are ready to carry forward,” said HOU Ping, at the CEO of Goldpac.

About Goldpac Group

With 27 years of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, and committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient, Goldpac is specialized in delivering embedded software, secure payment products and Artificial Intelligence Financial Self-service Kiosks for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing service, system platform and other total solutions for a wide business range of financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retails.

For more information, visit www.goldpac.com



About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

