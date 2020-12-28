 

IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface Biometric Payment Cards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 08:04  |  75   |   |   


Oslo, Norway, 28 December 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is proud to announce that its dual interface technology is included in a biometric payment card certified by China Union Pay (CUP). The certification was achieved with Goldpac Group Ltd (Goldpac), a global leading Fintech technology and service provider.

Goldpac is a leading secure payment technology provider in the world and holds simultaneous certifications by CUP, Visa,  Mastercard, American Express, JCB and Diners. This is the second CUP certified biometric payment card that uses IDEX’s fingerprint sensors and biometric solutions.

The certification was conducted by the Bank Card Testing Center (BCTC) in Beijing and is the preliminary step to obtaining a Letter of Approval (LOA) from CUP.

“This certification is another significant milestone for IDEX as our sensor, algorithm and software are now certified for biometric payment cards by an additional Tier One fintech products and services provider and is now available on multiple global payment schemes,” said Vince Graziani, CEO at IDEX. “IDEX is the only fingerprint company to have achieved this honor. The certifications continue the transition from the pilot phase, to commercialization and broad market adoption of biometric payment cards.”

“We are pleased that we have been able to complete certification with our partner IDEX, so that immediate mass deployment and customer engagement are ready to carry forward,” said HOU Ping, at the CEO of Goldpac.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About Goldpac Group

With 27 years of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, and committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient, Goldpac is specialized in delivering embedded software, secure payment products and Artificial Intelligence Financial Self-service Kiosks for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing service, system platform and other total solutions for a wide business range of financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retails.

For more information, visit www.goldpac.com

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

Trademark
 The wordmark “IDEX”, and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


IDEX Biometrics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface Biometric Payment Cards Oslo, Norway, 28 December 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is proud to announce that its dual interface technology is included in a biometric payment card certified by …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
Clariant AG: SABIC submits agenda items for Clariant’s 26th Annual General Meeting
Nokia selected by Thailand’s dtac as its first 5G partner
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
2021 Financial Calendar of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface ...
Texaf: PRESS RELEASE
Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Extraordinary General Meeting in IDEX Biometrics Held on 15 December 2020
11.12.20
Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics - Chair Morten Opstad - 10 Dec 2020
10.12.20
Registration of new shares in IDEX Biometrics 10 December 2020
09.12.20
Disclosure of voting rights in IDEX Biometrics - chair Morten Opstad - 9 Dec 2020
09.12.20
IDEX Biometrics Receives Additional Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from a Tier 1 Card Manufacturer
07.12.20
IDEX Biometrics to Present at the LD Micro Main Event Virtual Conference, 15 Dec 2020
03.12.20
IDEX Biometrics: Employee Share Purchase Plan 2 Dec 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
16
biometrische Zahlungskarte