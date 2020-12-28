 

DGAP-Adhoc Delivery Hero SE to receive conditional regulatory approval from Korea Fair Trade Commission with respect to joint venture with South Korean Woowa Brothers Corp.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Regulatory Approval
Delivery Hero SE to receive conditional regulatory approval from Korea Fair Trade Commission with respect to joint venture with South Korean Woowa Brothers Corp.

28-Dec-2020 / 09:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero SE to receive regulatory approval from Korea Fair Trade Commission with respect to joint venture with South Korean Woowa Brothers Corp., conditional upon divestiture of Delivery Hero's Korean subsidiary and behavioral remedies on the Korean subsidiary until completion of divestiture

Berlin, December 28, 2020 - This morning in South Korea, the Korea Fair Trade Commission ("KFTC") issued a press release stating that it will approve Delivery Hero SE's ("Delivery Hero") previously announced joint venture with Woowa Brothers Corp. ("Woowa") under the condition of the divestiture of Delivery Hero's 100% South-Korean subsidiary Delivery Hero Korea LLC. ("Yogiyo") within six months from the date of which Delivery Hero will receive the KFTC's final written decision. Delivery Hero will be allowed to request an extension of the sale period for up to six months under certain circumstances.

Further, Delivery Hero will be ordered by the KFTC to maintain the status quo of Yogiyo until the completion of the divestiture of Yogiyo as follows:

1. Separate and independent operation of Yogiyo from the Delivery Hero's and/or Woowa's other delivery apps,

2. Prohibition of any change in the actual commission rate applied to restaurants,

3. Monthly use of at least the same promotion amount used in the same month in the previous year and prohibition on discrimination,

4. Prohibition on any change in delivery app access/connection speed, user interface, information provided, and prohibition on coerced conversion, or solicitation to convert, to the parties affiliate delivery apps,

5. Prohibition on disadvantageous changes to the working conditions of Yogiyo riders and prohibition on soliciting them to Woowa, and

6. Prohibition on transfer and sharing of data.

