Melco properties in Macau and the Philippines among first in the world to achieve health security verification from Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide

MACAU, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment is proud to announce that its Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star certified properties including Morpheus at City of Dreams, Star Tower at Studio City, Altira Macau and Nüwa at City of Dreams Manila have become among the first hotels and resorts in the world to achieve the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide certification. The comprehensive facility verification assures guests can book with confidence at properties with appropriate health and safety procedures in place. The Sharecare VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide achievement is based on a property’s compliance with expert-validated best practices to minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events.



Mr. Evan Winkler, President of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We are proud that the stringent operational protocols adopted by Melco to safeguard the wellbeing of our valued guests and colleagues have been recognized by Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide. We thank our employees for their steadfast efforts towards this achievement, establishing Melco as the first integrated resort operator in Macau to receive the recognition. We will continue to support the government’s anti-epidemic measures as we remain fully dedicated to providing the most memorable luxury hospitality experiences for every guest.”

Mr. Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, said, “The pandemic has made it clear that hotels and resorts must, first and foremost, assure guests of their safety. By becoming VERIFIED, Melco’s City of Dreams Macau, City of Dreams Manila, Studio City and Altira Macau have demonstrated their commitment to creating a culture of accountability and following global best practices to heighten health security, certified by a third party.”

Developed by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on genuine Five-Star service, and digital health industry leader Sharecare, the comprehensive Sharecare VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide verification covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees. Hotels are required to verify their health protocols on an ongoing basis to ensure continued compliance with the most up-to-date global health standards.