UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with CVITC

HONG KONG, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, announced today that Shenzhen uCloudlink Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhen UCLOUDLINK”) recently signed a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement (the “Framework Agreement”) with China Vehicle Interconnected Transport Capacity Technology Co., Ltd. (“CVITC”), a container transportation and logistics company in China. Under the Framework Agreement, Shenzhen UCLOUDLINK will develop intelligent container solutions in various areas for both domestic and international freight markets and such solutions and innovative products will be further marketed to global container transportation industry.

“We are delighted to reach strategic cooperation with CVITC and provide China Railway customers with technological platforms such as container sharing operation, transport capacity e-commerce and truck drop and haul e-operation platforms for domestic and cross-border transport. Together, we will contribute our strength to building an innovative operation model for containers’ multi-modal transport capacity globally. It is important development as we broaden our business boundaries to new industries and apply our Cloud SIM technology in Internet-of-thing (IoT) applications scenarios. Our instant switching network technology, which greatly reduces cross-mobile network switching time to milliseconds, is highly compatible with various IoT applications such as vehicles, autopilot, cargo, railway transportation, logistics and other car equipment, which accelerates the 5G Cloud era,” said Chaohui Chen, Director and CEO of UCLOUDLINK. “This cooperation relationship provides us a platform to demonstrate our innovative technological capabilities and create smart containers that can provide timely feedback of utilization status. Such containers can then be utilized as a component of intelligent container solutions. Taking this partnership as a start, we are proactively looking to expand our strategic alliances and further enhance our PaaS and SaaS platform ecosystem with additional business partners in various aspects of IoT applications such as autopilot, AR/VR and Cloud computing. We plan to capitalize on significant opportunities, such as high network speeds, low latency and rising user requirements of superior connection services, presented by the 5G Cloud era.”