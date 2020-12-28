DGAP-News Delivery Hero to receive regulatory approval for its joint venture with Woowa
|
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval/Mergers & Acquisitions
Berlin, 28 December 2020 - Following the press release by the Korea Fair Trade Commission ("KFTC") today, Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, will receive conditional regulatory approval of its strategic partnership with Woowa Brothers Corp. ("Woowa"). Delivery Hero expects to receive the final written approval and closing to occur in the first quarter of 2021.
The transaction includes the establishment of a joint venture in Singapore. The transaction agreements were signed on December 13th, 2019, and the transaction has since been under review by the KFTC. As agreed at signing of the transaction in December 2019 and based on the then-agreed volume-weighted average price of the Delivery Hero share and valuation of Woowa, the consideration consists of both a cash and an equity component (approximately €1.7 billion in cash and approximately 40 million in Delivery Hero shares). This corresponded to US$ 4.0 billion, or €3.6 billion, on a cash and debt free basis (before customary adjustments) at the time of signing, and prior to the share price development between December 2019 and closing.
Delivery Hero Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: IPO: Delivery Hero könnte bei Börsengang insgesamt bis zu eine Milliarde einsammeln
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare