 

Atos named a Leader in Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management Services by NelsonHall

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 10:00  |  67   |   |   

Paris, France - 28 December 2020 – Atos has been positioned as a Leader in Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management Services by global analyst and advisory firm, NelsonHall.

The report highlights Atos’ integrated approach to cloud computing, covering all needs across the entire cloud adoption journey of enterprise customers. These capabilities were integrated by Atos in November 2020 with the launch of Atos OneCloud, a unique initiative that blends cloud advisory consulting, application transformation expertise, prebuilt cloud accelerators, and innovative talents in an end-to-end set of services.

Amongst other strengths noted in the report were Atos’ strong commitment to Hybrid Cloud, further reinforced with the acquisition of Maven Wave and Edifixio, as well as the strong ecosystem of Atos OneCloud strategic partners: Amazon Web Services, Dell Technologies including VMware, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Red Hat.

John Laherty, Senior IT Services Research Analyst at NelsonHall, said: “Atos' cloud practice supports the entire cloud adoption lifecycle (plan, build, and operate), with an end transformational goal, to enable a client to operate as a cloud-native business providing next-generation applications. It will play a key role in underpinning the company's evolution and is promoting hybrid cloud as the platform for enterprises moving forward. Atos is also creating tailored solutions across hyperscalers and developing service patterns to enable repeatable industry-solutions through a combination of hyperscaler technologies and Atos solutions.”

Elaborating on Atos’ ranking, Wim Los, Senior Vice President, Cloud Enterprise Solutions at Atos said: “Cloud adoption continues to accelerate but the recent migration of new, critical workloads, each with different requirements for service capacity, security or network latency, is driving organizations towards hybrid cloud. With the recent launch of Atos OneCloud, we are ideally positioned to be the trusted partner for digital transformation; our approach has always been to put our clients’ needs first, by focusing on their industry and business specific challenges, and we are proud to be recognized as a leader is this field by NelsonHall.” 

***

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.
The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:
Marion Delmas | marion.delmas@atos.net | +33 6 37 63 91 99

About NelsonHall
NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

Attachment


Atos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos named a Leader in Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management Services by NelsonHall Paris, France - 28 December 2020 – Atos has been positioned as a Leader in Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management Services by global analyst and advisory firm, NelsonHall. The report highlights Atos’ integrated approach to cloud …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
Clariant AG: SABIC submits agenda items for Clariant’s 26th Annual General Meeting
Nokia selected by Thailand’s dtac as its first 5G partner
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
2021 Financial Calendar of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with CVITC
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Atos confirms expertise in Cloud services with renewed recognition as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider
21.12.20
Atos partners with Eupry to offer a Compliance Monitoring service for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
18.12.20
Atos completes the acquisition of leading Cybersecurity consulting company SEC Consult
17.12.20
Atos delivers its first GPU-accelerated Quantum Learning Machine to the Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC)
16.12.20
Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
16.12.20
Atos boosts Météo-France’s data storage capacity to over 1 exabyte in 2025
16.12.20
Atos to acquire leading cybersecurity services company Motiv
15.12.20
Atos completes the acquisition of U.S. Salesforce Gold Partner Eagle Creek
10.12.20
Atos named on CDP ‘A List’ for leading effort against climate change
04.12.20
Atos announces Q-score, the only universal metrics to assess quantum performance and superiority