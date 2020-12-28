 

Aurora Mobile Enters Into Partnership With Nice Tuan to Further Drive User Growth

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Nice Tuan (also known as “Shihuituan”), a leading Chinese community group-buying e-commerce platform, to help Nice Tuan drive user growth and enhance user stickiness.

By leveraging its strong agri-food supply chain network, efficient warehousing, and logistics system, Nice Tuan strives to help small and medium businesses expand sales channels for local grocery brands and agricultural products and increase profits. Its services cover more than 200 cities and 20 provinces in 7 regions across China, namely Central China, South China, East China, North China, Northwest China, Southwest China, and Northeast China. Nice Tuan now serves about 20 million urban families in more than 200,000 residential communities with over 200,000 group leaders. Nice Tuan provides free, next-day delivery services to customers who can pick up their orders at set points around communities. Nice Tuan has recently raised US$196 million in a Series C3 round, its fourth funding round in 2020.

Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will leverage its industry-leading AI-driven push capabilities and machine learning-based intelligent operational analytics to enable Nice Tuan to gain in-depth insights into its users’ needs, tailor push services to their specific interests and deliver an optimal user experience. This will significantly enhance user stickiness, drive user growth and engagement and further facilitate intelligent operations.

The partnership with Nice Tuan is just another example of how Aurora Mobile’s powerful AI-driven push technology has found vast applications in various vertical industries. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecommunications and new energy vehicle sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Jiangsu Telecom, Kuaikan World, WM Motor and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.

