 

Velcan Holdings Share buyback program - weekly statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 10:00  |  37   |   |   



Luxembourg, 28th December 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 21st DECEMBER 2020 TO 25th DECEMBER 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market
21/12/2020 1 285 7 8 995 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
22/12/2020 - - - - -
23/12/2020 - - - - -
24/12/2020 1 260 7 8 820 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
25/12/2020 - - - - -
Total 2 545 - 17 815 - -

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

Attachment


Velcan Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Velcan Holdings Share buyback program - weekly statement Luxembourg, 28th December 2020 SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMMEAuthorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020 DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
Clariant AG: SABIC submits agenda items for Clariant’s 26th Annual General Meeting
Nokia selected by Thailand’s dtac as its first 5G partner
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
2021 Financial Calendar of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with CVITC
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement
30.11.20
Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement