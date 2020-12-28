 

TLC Announces Full Patient Enrollment in EXCELLENCE Trial of TLC599 for Osteoarthritis Pain

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 10:00  |  55   |   |   

On-schedule completion of enrollment despite COVID-19 pandemic; unique trial design evaluates safety and efficacy of single & repeat doses

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need, announced today that patient enrollment of EXCELLENCE, the Phase III pivotal clinical trial for TLC599 in patients with osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain, has been completed. TLC599 is a non-opioid, proprietary BioSeizer sustained release formulation of dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP) intended to manage OA pain for up to six months.

“We are thrilled about the on-time completion of patient enrollment despite the slight hindrance caused by COVID-19 earlier on in the year. In these unprecedented times, we are especially grateful for the dedication of our research site staff and trial participants, whose commitment to EXCELLENCE facilitated the advancement of our lead program,” said George Yeh, President of TLC. “We will continue to monitor each patient closely as they receive the second injection. We believe that TLC599 has significant potential to benefit patients suffering from the agony of chronic OA pain while diminishing the need for opioids and the chances of becoming addicted to these dangerous substances. We remain confident that results from this trial will be positive given the outstanding results observed in our Phase II clinical trial.”

In the Phase II, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial in patients with OA of the knee, TLC599 demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in pain relief in both the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC) and Visual Analog Scale (VAS) scores compared to placebo from Day 3 all the way through the end of the study at 24 weeks. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) evaluation of knee cartilage using the MRI Osteoarthritis Knee Score (MOAKS) instrument indicated that, comparing index to non-index knees, patients treated with TLC599 displayed relatively less cartilage loss than patients treated with placebo, suggesting there may be protection from cartilage degeneration by TLC599. The pattern of efficacy seen in the overall population was remarkably consistent between the various subgroups, which were categorized based on gender, age, Kellgren-Lawrence Grade, unilateral or bilateral pain, baseline VAS and WOMAC pain scores, and further confirm the potential therapeutic effects of TLC599.

Seite 1 von 3
Taiwan Liposome Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TLC Announces Full Patient Enrollment in EXCELLENCE Trial of TLC599 for Osteoarthritis Pain On-schedule completion of enrollment despite COVID-19 pandemic; unique trial design evaluates safety and efficacy of single & repeat dosesSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
Clariant AG: SABIC submits agenda items for Clariant’s 26th Annual General Meeting
Nokia selected by Thailand’s dtac as its first 5G partner
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
2021 Financial Calendar of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with CVITC
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
TLC Provides Corporate Update at Investor Conference