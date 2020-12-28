Kering Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 22 to 24, 2020 (French only):
|
Issuer’s
Issuer’s identifying code
Date of
transaction
Identifying code
of financial
instrument
Aggregated
daily volume
(in number of
shares)
Daily weighted
average price of
the purchased
shares
Market
(MIC code)
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
22/12/2020
FR0000121485
15,000
€ 555.37
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
23/12/2020
FR0000121485
8,000
€ 555.81
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
24/12/2020
FR0000121485
5,000
€ 556.50
XPAR
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/498f643ac79bfd10/original/Dis ...
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005123/en/Kering Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare