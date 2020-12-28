 

Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in Oncology and Women’s Health

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020   
  • Myovant and Pfizer to jointly develop and commercialize ORGOVYX (relugolix) and relugolix combination tablet and share profits and expenses in the U.S. and Canada
  • Myovant to receive an upfront payment of $650 million in addition to potential regulatory and sales milestones for a total payment of up to $4.2 billion
  • Myovant to host conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

BASEL, Switzerland and NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced a collaboration to develop and commercialize relugolix – a once-daily, oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist – in oncology and women’s health in the U.S. and Canada. Pfizer will also receive an exclusive option to commercialize relugolix in oncology outside the U.S. and Canada, excluding certain Asian countries.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pfizer to unlock the full potential of ORGOVYX in advanced prostate cancer and relugolix combination tablet in uterine fibroids and endometriosis, advancing our mission to redefine care for women and for men,” said Lynn Seely, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Myovant Sciences, Inc. “Pfizer is the ideal partner for Myovant given its impressive capabilities and track record across both oncology and women’s health. This transformative collaboration will significantly strengthen the upcoming launch of ORGOVYX and the potential launches of relugolix combination tablet in women’s health, while substantially enhancing our financial position and enabling us to expand our pipeline of potential new medicines.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Myovant and Pfizer will jointly develop and commercialize ORGOVYX (relugolix) in advanced prostate cancer and, if approved, relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) in women’s health in the U.S. and Canada. Myovant and Pfizer will begin co-promoting ORGOVYX for advanced prostate cancer in early 2021. Myovant and Pfizer will equally share profits and certain expenses for ORGOVYX and relugolix combination tablet with Myovant recording revenues. Myovant will remain responsible for regulatory interactions and drug supply and continue to lead clinical development for relugolix combination tablet. Myovant will receive up to $4.2 billion, including an upfront payment of $650 million, $200 million in potential regulatory milestones for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for relugolix combination tablet in women’s health, and tiered sales milestones upon reaching certain thresholds up to $2.5 billion in net sales for prostate cancer and also for the combined women’s health indications. If Pfizer exercises the option to commercialize relugolix in oncology outside of the U.S. and Canada, excluding certain Asian countries, Myovant will receive $50 million and be entitled to receive double-digit royalties on sales.

