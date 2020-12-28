 

CB Scientific, Inc. (CBSC), Distributor Mango Wellness and My Cardia Thailand Well Positioned for Growth in 2021

Introductory exhibits at Royal College of Physicians of Thailand and Thailand Cardiologist Annual Conference result in dozens of product trials and new hospital contracts

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative products and services for the ambulatory noninvasive cardiac monitoring space, announces today the addition of dozens of new device clinical trials of its my-Cam device and new hospital monitoring contracts through the Company’s exclusive authorized distributor, Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. (MWC) and My Cardia Thailand Co., Ltd. (MCT) in Thailand.

Mango Wellness Co., Ltd.’s successful participation as an exhibitor at the Royal College of Physicians of Thailand Annual Conference in Pattaya, Thailand, Oct. 29-31, and again at the Thailand Cardiologist Annual Conference in Hua Hin, Thailand, Dec. 10-12, produced overwhelming interest from more than 160 physicians who have requested on-site evaluations of the Company’s innovative my-Cam monitor and my-Cardia software portal in these two regions of Thailand.  Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. and My Cardia Thailand anticipate adding 100 contracted hospitals in the first quarter of 2021, totaling more than 1,000 ambulatory remote cardiac event monitoring tests during this time.

Further penetration of the remote cardiac monitoring market in 1,300 hospitals in Thailand, given the increased shift towards home healthcare and growing concerns pertaining to the early detection of cardiac heart rhythm abnormalities, is expected as MWC and MCT expand their outreach throughout the country.  

CB Scientific plans to make further announcements to keep its shareholders, industry participants, and the public markets informed through press releases and regulatory filings as new developments occur.

CB Scientific Inc. Company Contact Information:

340 State Place
Escondido, CA 92029
Telephone number:
(888) 225-0870

Emails:
General inquires: info@cbscientificinc.com
Investor Inquiries: investor@cbscientificinc.com

Company Website and Social Media Outlets:
CB Scientific website, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Mango Wellness Co., Ltd./My Cardia Thailand Co., Ltd. Company Contact Information:

Mango Wellness Co., Ltd.
Glas Haus Building, Level P, Unit PO1
1 Sukhumvit 25, North Klongtoey
Wattana, Bangkok, Thailand 10110

My Cardia Thailand Co., Ltd.

