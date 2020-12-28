CB Scientific, Inc. (CBSC), Distributor Mango Wellness and My Cardia Thailand Well Positioned for Growth in 2021

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative products and services for the ambulatory noninvasive cardiac monitoring space, announces today the addition of dozens of new device clinical trials of its my-Cam device and new hospital monitoring contracts through the Company’s exclusive authorized distributor, Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. (MWC) and My Cardia Thailand Co., Ltd. (MCT) in Thailand.

Introductory exhibits at Royal College of Physicians of Thailand and Thailand Cardiologist Annual Conference result in dozens of product trials and new hospital contracts

Mango Wellness Co., Ltd.’s successful participation as an exhibitor at the Royal College of Physicians of Thailand Annual Conference in Pattaya, Thailand, Oct. 29-31, and again at the Thailand Cardiologist Annual Conference in Hua Hin, Thailand, Dec. 10-12, produced overwhelming interest from more than 160 physicians who have requested on-site evaluations of the Company’s innovative my-Cam monitor and my-Cardia software portal in these two regions of Thailand. Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. and My Cardia Thailand anticipate adding 100 contracted hospitals in the first quarter of 2021, totaling more than 1,000 ambulatory remote cardiac event monitoring tests during this time.

Further penetration of the remote cardiac monitoring market in 1,300 hospitals in Thailand, given the increased shift towards home healthcare and growing concerns pertaining to the early detection of cardiac heart rhythm abnormalities, is expected as MWC and MCT expand their outreach throughout the country.

CB Scientific plans to make further announcements to keep its shareholders, industry participants, and the public markets informed through press releases and regulatory filings as new developments occur.

