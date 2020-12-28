EW Nutrition launches new xylanase enzyme in Malaysia
Singapore (ots) - In its continued efforts to reduce antibiotic use in the
region while also improving farm profitability, EW Nutrition launched Axxess® XY
in Malaysia on December 17, 2020.
Axxess® XY is a next-generation intrinsically thermostable xylanase, with
unparalleled stability under high temperatures and especially longer
conditioning time. With its ability to break down both the soluble and insoluble
fiber fraction from feed ingredients, the enzyme offers high flexibility in feed
formulation. The newly launched product thus gives feed producers peace of mind
when working with various feed processing conditions, as well as significant
feed cost savings.
The launch took place in the context of a customer online event titled
"Revolutions in Poultry Nutrition: The Future of Enzymes" for customers in
Malaysia. During the information-laden event, Dr. Howard Simmins, an
accomplished global communicator and independent key opinion leader, highlighted
the need for improved functionality from xylanases. With his vast experience on
feed additive development for animal nutrition and health, including cutting
edge biotech research into enzymes, probiotics, prebiotics and novel additives,
Dr. Simmins also discussed ways to formulate feed accurately to optimize
xylanase value, and optimize nutrition with enzyme products.
During the event, other presentations were delivered by Daniel Tepe, Managing
Director, Dr. Andreas Michels, Head of Biotechnology, and Dr. Ajay Awati, Global
Category Manager Gut Health and Nutrition, EW Nutrition. The webinar was hosted
by Jurek Grapentin, Regional Director, EW Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific.The
webinar was rounded off with an interactive Question and Answer session, where
the audience had the opportunity to have their questions answered live by the
panel of speakers.
"This revolutionary enzyme is a testament of our dedication to provide a
holistic suite of animal nutrition solutions to our valued customers in this
region. Axxess® XY will provide a competitive edge regarding feed formulation,
which translates to cost savings to our customer. With the expertise of our R&D
researchers, we are constantly striving to bring more innovative solutions to
meet the challenging needs of this industry," said Jurek Grapentin.
Contact:
Zack Mai, Regional Marketing Manager | mailto:zack.mai@ew-nutrition.com |+65 969
78523
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130188/4800054
OTS: EW Nutrition GmbH
Contact:
Zack Mai, Regional Marketing Manager | mailto:zack.mai@ew-nutrition.com |+65 969
78523
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130188/4800054
OTS: EW Nutrition GmbH
