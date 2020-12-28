 

DGAP-News African Energy Chamber: A Few Thoughts for this Generation of Africans in 2021: Be Bold and Cut Out Entitlement, No One Owes Us Anything.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.12.2020, 12:55  |  77   |   |   

DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
African Energy Chamber: A Few Thoughts for this Generation of Africans in 2021: Be Bold and Cut Out Entitlement, No One Owes Us Anything.

28.12.2020 / 12:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

A Few Thoughts for this Generation of Africans in 2021: Be Bold and Cut Out Entitlement, No One Owes Us Anything.

By NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber

In 2021 most opportunities in the energy sector and in business in general will go to those who show up and negotiate better deals and get involved in making African resources work for us. Forget handouts, foreign aid and government handouts.

As I wrote in the second edition of Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals, in 2021, young African dealmakers, negotiators and lawyers will have to embrace a new mindset to win. They will have to mobilize their resources and advocate for important principles of personal responsibility, smaller government, lower taxes, free markets, personal liberty, and the rule of law.

In 2021, African gas projects are going to be in the news. Companies will push to get them going, from Mozambique to Nigeria and from Equatorial Guinea to Tanzania.

If some extremists have their way, none of these projects should happen and our people should be left in the dark. Question we must also ask is how Africans are going to participate when it comes to jobs and contracts. In 2021, we cannot be bystanders. We all can't afford to.

Africa's economic recovery from Covid-19 and our global significance in the era of energy transition and attacks on our energy sector must be driven by the talent and entrepreneurship of its people.

Our continent is still struggling when it comes to establishing democratic and trade institutions, we must push for more democracy. Democracy isn't perfect but it is the best of all political practices and we must embrace it.

I have a few words of advice for this generation, for Africa's young attorneys, entrepreneurs, rising stars and dealmakers:

Never lose sight of the significance of your work.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News African Energy Chamber: A Few Thoughts for this Generation of Africans in 2021: Be Bold and Cut Out Entitlement, No One Owes Us Anything. DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber / Key word(s): Miscellaneous African Energy Chamber: A Few Thoughts for this Generation of Africans in 2021: Be Bold and Cut Out Entitlement, No One Owes Us Anything. 28.12.2020 / 12:55 The issuer is solely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE wird von der koreanischen Kartellbehörde die bedingte Genehmigung für das Joint ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx schließt Verkaufstransaktion von Logistikimmobilie und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE to receive conditional regulatory approval from Korea Fair Trade Commission with ...
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero to receive regulatory approval for its joint venture with Woowa
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero wird bedingte behördliche Genehmigung für das Joint Venture mit Woowa erhalten
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank reaches agreement with the Group Works Council about the planning of restructuring ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank bucht weitere Restrukturierungsaufwendungen für Kostensenkungen
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank einigt sich mit Konzernbetriebsrat über die Planung von Restrukturierungsmaßnahmen - ...
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber: A Few Thoughts for this Generation of Africans in 2021: Be Bold and Cut Out ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
CAG International AG mit neuem Höchstkurs
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Wahl eines gemeinsamen Vertreters der Anleihegläubiger
AIXTRON ermöglicht den nächsten Schritt im GIMMIK-Forschungsprojekt für mehr Energieeffizienz / ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
EQS-News: CAG International kündigt strategische Allianz mit Intrepid by VitalSource an
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...