J2 Global Mourns Passing of Board Member Robert J. Cresci

Bob joined the Company’s Board in 1998 when his fund invested in the Company while it was still private. Bob had been the Founder and Managing Director of Pecks Management Partners Ltd., an investment management firm, for the past 30 years. Bob was one of the Company’s longest serving Board members.

J2 Global is deeply saddened to report the death of Robert (Bob) J. Cresci, a longstanding and highly valued member of J2 Global’s Board of Directors.

“Bob had been part of the J2 Global family from the very beginning,” said J2 Global Board Chairman Richard Ressler. “His dedication, commitment and contributions to the Company are unmatched. Bob will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to spend time with him.”

“We will miss Bob’s expert guidance and tremendous friendship,” said J2 Global CEO Vivek Shah. “He worked tirelessly for the Company and was instrumental in its growth and expansion. All of us at J2 offer our heartfelt condolences to Bob’s family.”

About J2 Global

J2 Global , Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 Global reaches over 230 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 Global had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information, visit: www.j2global.com.

